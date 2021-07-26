The Real Reason Sarah Ferguson Believes She Wasn't Invited To William And Kate's Wedding

Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge exchanged vows in front of 1,900 wedding guests, from family members to friends, according to The Sun. However, there was one person who did not receive an invitation; William's aunt, Sarah Ferguson. The Duchess of York was once married to William's uncle, Prince Andrew, but the two divorced back in 1996, according to Bustle. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2018, Sarah revealed that she didn't actually want to get a divorce. "I didn't want a divorce but had to because of circumstance. I wanted to work; it's not right for a princess of the royal house to be commercial, so Andrew and I decided to make the divorce official so I could go off and get a job," she told the outlet, adding that it was the "most painful time of [her] life."

In that same interview with Harper's Bazaar, Sarah revealed that she hadn't spoken with Prince William or his younger brother, Prince Harry, since the year before her dear friend Princess Diana died. At the time, Sarah and Diana hadn't been speaking, and Sarah lost touch with her two nephews — the relationships remained very distant, even after Diana's tragic death.

Given this information, it seems obvious why William and Kate didn't invite Sarah to their wedding. However, in a new interview, the duchess reveals the real reason she feels that she wasn't invited. Read on for more.