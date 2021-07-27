Lisa Rinna Is Making A Surprise Appearance On This Show

Lisa Rinna was not just giving us lip-service when she told fans she would consider returning to "Days of Our Lives," per Forbes. The 58-year-old, who's as synonymous for her pouty lips as she is for being the most "shameless" of stars on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," announced on July 26 she would be reprising her role of Billie Reed. Rinna garnered fame in 1992 after playing Reed on "Days of Our Lives," while she has not made an appearance on the show since 2018, her decision to come out of soap retirement is somewhat surprising given her busy schedule. Aside from reality show commitments — she's been a housewife since 2014 — the mom-of-two has launched her own self-titled lip line, Rinna Beauty, and even made millions off endorsing adult diapers.

Despite telling the Los Angeles Times in 2019 she had "never been more famous," perhaps Rinna's decision to return has something to do being a little soapy and sentimental about the good old days. She recently revealed to the "PEOPLE in the 90s" podcast that she had a "couple of one-night stands" with her former "Days of Our Lives" co-star Patrick Muldoon, who happened to play her brother, Austin. (Slightly weird.) When asked about her most "surreal" '90s moment, Rinna said, "Having an affair with the guy who played my brother. Well, not an affair, but a couple of one-night stands with the guy who [played] my brother." While Austin will not be making his "Days of Our Lives" comeback, a few other OG cast-members will be delivering their most dramatic lines yet again.