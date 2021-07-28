Blue's Clues & You's Josh Dela Cruz Has A Message For Parents Everywhere - Exclusive

Josh Del Cruz was pursuing a career on Broadway when threw his hat into the ring as one of the thousands to audition for the role as host of a rebooted new version of one of the biggest educational children's TV series of the 1990s. Unlike all those thousands of other actors, though, Josh Dela Cruz was offered the job. That Broadway training turned out to be perfect for the new position.

In 2018, Nickelodeon announced Dela Cruz would star in "Blue's Clues & You!" and step into the shoes of original host Steve Burns in a revamped update of classic kids' show "Blue's Clues." It didn't take this talented actor long to establish himself in his new role, quickly developing a fanbase of preschoolers who tuned in each day to hang on his every word and sing along with the show's oh-so-catchy songs.

In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, Dela Cruz gets candid about those songs on the show, discussing how they affect him personally and offering a special message for parents who have to listen to the tunes over, and over, and over, and over again.