Joey Jordison's Net Worth: How Much Was The Slipknot Drummer Worth When He Died?

Known for co-writing some of rock music's biggest hits like "Duality," "Wait and Bleed," "Surfacing," and tons others, Joey Jordison created an undeniable legacy as one of the founders of Slipknot. Tragically, the legendary musician died at age 46 on July 26. Jordison's family announced the news of his death in a statement to Rolling Stone the next day, revealing the drummer died peacefully in his sleep.

"Joey's death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow," read the statement, issued on July 27. "To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans, and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time."

The official cause of Jordison's death has yet to be revealed, but in 2013, he exited Slipknot after nearly two decades for "personal reasons," per Rolling Stone. Three years later in 2016, he revealed he was "really sick with a horrible disease called transverse myelitis." Speaking at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards (via NME), Jordison said he was suffering from a "form of multiple sclerosis" and "couldn't play anymore."

Reflecting on Jordison's illustrious career, the iconic artist earned several Grammys, including accolades for Best Metal Performance in 2003, 2005, and 2006. Throughout his tenure, the band was also nominated for countless others, per Billboard. To find out Jordison's net worth at the time of his death, keep scrolling.