Inside Bob Odenkirk's Hospitalization

Bob Odenkirk has an almost cult-like following for his portrayal of the complex yet relatable Saul Goodman. The actor took on the role for "Breaking Bad," made it his own, and continued his streak in the spinoff series "Better Call Saul." His interpretation of the slimeball attorney has earned him multiple Emmy nominations. However, Odenkirk broke out of the potential mold he had been cast in for the movie "Nobody." Just like a 56-year-old Liam Neeson in "Taken," 58-year-old Odenkirk transformed himself into an action star for the film.

In an interview with GQ, Odenkirk revealed that he worked through some painful memories while filming "Nobody," which was released in March. A decade ago, he was compelled to grab a baseball bat to defend his family during a house break-in. "In a weird way, it's the most personal project I've ever done," Odenkirk said. "I wasn't sure it would be — but in a lot of ways, playing this part was cathartic for me," he added.

The star is finishing up his memoir, "Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama," and told The Guardian, "I figured I'd write it early," before continuing, "A lot of the things that I've done on a more cultish level will be forgotten in a very short amount of time. Things like 'Mr Show' ... even the stuff I wrote at 'Saturday Night Live,' it's just all very close to being completely forgotten." Odenkirk was also filming the final season of "Better Call Saul" when disaster struck.