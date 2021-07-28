Who Is American Pickers Star Danielle Colby's Fiancee?

Danielle Colby is used to digging up rare artifacts and national treasures on the long-running television series "American Pickers," but the TV personality found a pot of gold in real life when she met her fiance, Jeremy Scheuch. Danielle and the artist have been a couple for roughly six years. In the past, the self-proclaimed "Queen Of Rust" has commemorated their anniversary on March 14, but the lovebirds are about to have a new date to celebrate considering they're gearing up to tie the knot.

Danielle revealed she reversed the roles and asked for Scheuch's hand in marriage in December 2020. Announcing the news of their engagement on Instagram, the future wife shared a collage of pics while showing off her beau's ring. "I did a thing! After almost six long years, I finally made an honest man out of my king @jscheuch," she captioned her post. "I actually proposed to him on my birthday while we were filming my birthday burlesque show."

Scheuch also marveled over the milestone on social media, calling Danielle his "best friend" and a real life partner" while sharing the same cute snapshots. "I said yes, so I will officially be her legal property soon," he gushed, adding later in his caption, "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her." While "American Pickers" fans are looking forward to the day the lovebirds say "I do," keep scrolling to learn more about Scheuch.