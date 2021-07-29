Ron Popeil's Net Worth: How Much Was The Infomercial King Worth When He Died?
Ron Popeil died on July 28 at 86 years old after becoming synonymous with people across the country for his infamous infomercials where he introduced the world to everything from hair in a can (also known as spray on hair) to the Chop-O-Matic. According to a report from TMZ, Popeil sadly suffered what the outlet described as "a severe medical emergency" the day before his death and passed away at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center with his family by his side.
Not only did Popeil star in many of the ads that made him a household name, but he was also the inventor of many through his company, Ronco, which contributed to the late star being largely credited for creating the infomercial as we know it today (per CNN). So famous was Popeil and his unique brand of selling that he was even parodied on "Saturday Night Live" and made guest appearances on big time shows including "The Simpsons," "Sex And The City," and "The X-Files" (per Sporstskeeda).
But just how much money did Popeil leave behind after a lifetime of TV spots and impressive inventions? Scroll on for the details.
Ron Popeil's net worth is pretty staggering
The late Ron Popeil's net worth is seriously impressive. According to both Celebrity Net Worth and TMZ, Popeil had racked up a whopping $200 million at the time of his death.
That massive sum probably isn't too surprising given the multiple gadgets the infomercial king gave the world over the years, as Popeil's Pasta and Sausage Maker, the Bagel Cutter, and the Ronco Electric Food Dehydrator all contributed to his eye watering net worth. He also coined numerous catchphrases through his TV spots — including "Wait! There's more!" — which really cemented his position as the king and pioneer of infomercials.
Popeil has also shared that he was very much heavily driven by the need to just keep on making new products throughout his lengthy career. Back in 1997, he famously admitted during an interview with Los Angeles Times that he was addicted to inventing, no matter how much money it brought him. "I have enough money today. But I can't stop. If there's a need for these things, I can't help myself," he said.
As detailed in a press release confirming his death, Popeil was also driven by his biggest "goal," which was "to bring people together for common purpose and joy — no matter their background or experience," all of which certainly helped the late Ron Popeil "[live] his life to the fullest."