Ron Popeil's Net Worth: How Much Was The Infomercial King Worth When He Died?

Ron Popeil died on July 28 at 86 years old after becoming synonymous with people across the country for his infamous infomercials where he introduced the world to everything from hair in a can (also known as spray on hair) to the Chop-O-Matic. According to a report from TMZ, Popeil sadly suffered what the outlet described as "a severe medical emergency" the day before his death and passed away at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center with his family by his side.

Not only did Popeil star in many of the ads that made him a household name, but he was also the inventor of many through his company, Ronco, which contributed to the late star being largely credited for creating the infomercial as we know it today (per CNN). So famous was Popeil and his unique brand of selling that he was even parodied on "Saturday Night Live" and made guest appearances on big time shows including "The Simpsons," "Sex And The City," and "The X-Files" (per Sporstskeeda).

But just how much money did Popeil leave behind after a lifetime of TV spots and impressive inventions? Scroll on for the details.