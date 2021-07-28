The Heartbreaking Death Of Infomercial King Ron Popeil

Ron Popeil died on July 28. He was 86 years old. TMZ reported that on July 27 that Popeil experienced a "severe medical emergency" and was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was surrounded by his family when he died.

If you've ever turned on the television in the middle of the night and encountered an infomercial so bizarre you thought you were having a fever dream — then you've encountered the products and genius of the Informercial King. If you've ever heard the phrases (or used them ironically), "Set it and forget it" or "But wait, there's more!" then you've encountered the work of Popeil. Popeil was an inventor and founder of the direct response marketing company Ronco. Popeil is responsible for some of the most ingenious and bizarre products of the last 50 years. Ronco developed and sold the pocket fisherman, the Chop-O-Matic hand food processor, the Dial-O-Matic, the Veg-O-Matic, the Beef Jerky Machine, Showtime Rotisserie & BBQ, the Ronco knife set, and Hair-in-a-Can, per the official website of Ronco.

Remember when fidget spinners were all the rage several years ago? In an interview with TMZ, Popeil predicted that they'd be the next big thing. The man knew how to market, well, pretty much everything. Let's take a look at the tragic death of Informercial King Ron Popeil.