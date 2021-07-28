The Tragic Death Of ZZ Top's Dusty Hill

Fans were saddened to learn that ZZ Top's longtime bassist and founding member Dusty Hill died on July 28 at 72, per TMZ. Hill is just the most recent musician to die suddenly. Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison and rapper Biz Markie also died in July.

Hill's bandmates, Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, first broke the news. "We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX," they wrote in a Facebook statement. "We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the 'Top.'" The statement concluded, "We will forever be connected to that "Blues Shuffle in C. You will be missed greatly, amigo."

Fans were equally as saddened by the news as the former bandmates. "So so sad," one fan wrote on Twitter. "An icon for sure." So, what exactly happened to Hill? Read to find out everything we know about the tragic death of ZZ Top's bassist.