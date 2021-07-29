How Brody Jenner Felt About Kaitlynn Carter's Pregnancy News

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter's relationship has mostly played out in the public eye, which has caused tension between the former partners. "The Hills: New Beginnings" stars were married in a beautiful ceremony in Indonesia, but their union was never made official in the United States. During an episode of "The Hills," Kaitlynn admitted that the couple put off getting a marriage license in the states because they "had a lot of like financial things [they] needed to work out," per People. Just over a year after their wedding, Brody and Kaitlynn called it quits in August 2019. "Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate," they wrote in a joint statement at the time, per MTV News.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum was blindsided by news of his ex's next relationship. Kaitlynn made headlines as she had a tryst with Miley Cyrus. Both women were fresh out of being married and found solace together. "This past July, I went on vacation with a female friend; the next thing I knew, I was in love with her," Kaitlynn wrote in a November 2019 essay for Elle. Brody found out through the headlines. "She got into a relationship with somebody and I didn't find out until I saw it in the press," he said on "The Hills" in May.

Nearly two years later, Kaitlynn has announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Kristopher Beck in an Instagram post. Once again, this caused more tension between the former couple.