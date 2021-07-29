Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst Is Nearly Unrecognizable With His New Look

Limp Bizkit is preparing for a year of touring, and frontman Fred Durst may be debuting a totally new look for it.

Fans may remember Limp Bizkit as the '90s rock band consisting of Sam Rivers, John Otto, DJ Lethal, Wes Borland, and of course, Durst. The band, whose last album dropped back in 2011, is preparing for a big return to the music scene beginning with Lollapalooza music festival in July. "We've probably, in the last 10 years, been in the studio to try and complete the record, I wanna say, seven times, to different studios," revealed Guitarist Borland on Youtube series "Drinks with Johnny." "Fred has been consistently kind of unsatisfied with where vision is, I guess." Borland continued, "We probably have 35 songs recorded instrumentally, and he's done vocals on them and then thrown the vocals away. Done vocals and then... ​'F*** this.' Thrown it away."

Thankfully, the guitarist went on to give fans hope that the band is close to releasing a new album, as long as Durst is satisfied. Meanwhile, could his new look be a hint at what is to come? Read on for more details.