What We Know About Jill Biden's Surgery

First lady Dr. Jill Biden has a hectic schedule; there's enough traveling on her calendar to keep her completely booked. For instance, she was in Tokyo for three days for the Olympic Games, according to The Washington Post. During her brief time in Japan, Biden met Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Emperor Naruhito, per the outlet, as well as participated in formal meetings and ceremonies.

Unfortunately, Biden got injured after her trip to Tokyo — on a trip to Hawaii, where she traveled to immediately afterwards, per the New York Post. While in Hawaii, she visited a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Waipahu before "joining military families for a barbecue at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam," the site reported.

What could possibly go wrong during traveling and meetings, especially when everything seems to be so well-planned for her? Turns out minor mishaps just find their way in — even when you're first lady. Here's everything we know about Biden's injury and subsequent surgery.