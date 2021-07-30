What We Know About Jill Biden's Surgery
First lady Dr. Jill Biden has a hectic schedule; there's enough traveling on her calendar to keep her completely booked. For instance, she was in Tokyo for three days for the Olympic Games, according to The Washington Post. During her brief time in Japan, Biden met Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Emperor Naruhito, per the outlet, as well as participated in formal meetings and ceremonies.
Unfortunately, Biden got injured after her trip to Tokyo — on a trip to Hawaii, where she traveled to immediately afterwards, per the New York Post. While in Hawaii, she visited a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Waipahu before "joining military families for a barbecue at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam," the site reported.
What could possibly go wrong during traveling and meetings, especially when everything seems to be so well-planned for her? Turns out minor mishaps just find their way in — even when you're first lady. Here's everything we know about Biden's injury and subsequent surgery.
Jill Biden stepped on something painful
Per Reuters, Dr. Jill Biden's spokesperson Michael LaRosa said that she stepped on an object while walking on a Hawaiian beach, and it just got stuck — lodged in her foot. The first lady underwent surgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on July 29 for the injury. President Joe Biden was also present at the medical center with his wife, the outlet reports.
Jill Biden's surgery to deal with the object stuck in her food and its wound was successful. "After inspection of the wound by medical staff, it is unclear what object caused the puncture," LaRosa said (via Reuters). "The wound is now clean, free of infection and it is anticipated that it will heal nicely." As the job of a first lady never ends, there will be more for her to do, so we wish her a speedy recovery! She may just want to watch her step the next time she's walking on a beach.