The Real Reason Dolly Parton Isn't Ready To Make A Biopic

Dolly Parton has no plans for a biopic anytime soon! When asked on the July 29 episode of "Watch What Happens Live" celebrity she would want to play her, she replied in the most Dolly way ever: "Well I have [thought] different times through the years that I was gonna do my life story and I've had different people in mind and it just keeps lagging on ['cuz] I can't do my life story ['cuz] I ain't lived it yet." Fair enough! She added, "So I don't know who it'll be when we get there but..I'll just have to see who's the right one at that time. That may be a few years in the future."

That wasn't the first time Parton addressed a possible biopic — she told Elle in October 2019 that she has actors Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson in mind. But nailing down the right actor — and the timetable — remains unclear. "That depends on when I get it done," she told the outlet.

