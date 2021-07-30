The Real Meaning Behind Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak's 'Skate'
After taking the internet by storm with "Leave The Door Open" (and earning a spot on Barack Obama's respected summer playlist) Silk Sonic have dropped a catchy new single titled "Skate." The R&B super duo, comprised of Anderson.Paak and Bruno Mars, teased the song on July 28 via a special flyer. "You've been invited to Silk Sonic's Summertime Jam this Friday," the invite read. Then, on July 30, Mars and Paak dropped the video for "Skate," which sees them performing in the middle of a skating rink.
Fans quickly took to social media to share their excitement. "SILK SONIC DROPPED! WE CAN FINALLY LEAVE THE DOOR CLOSED!" one fan tweeted, referencing the group's debut single. "...so i need to find my rollerskates IMMEDIATELY to feel the full effects of this song," another joked. "All the beautiful Black women in Silk Sonic new video is just [chef kiss emoji]," a third fan commented. Meanwhile, others think the duo deserves a few Grammys for their work. "silk sonic about to win artist of the year, best group/duo, song of the year, album of the year, etc. it's going to be a SWEEP!" an excited fan wrote.
Although the release date is still unknown, Silk Sonic are expected to drop their album, "An Evening with Silk Sonic," sometime this year. And based on all the fans' reactions, the album may be worth the wait. So, what's "Skate" really about? Skate on down to find out!
Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak want to 'Skate' their way to your heart
On "Skate," Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak sing about a girl they've met while roller-skating. "If bein' fine was a crime / Girl, they'd lock your lil' fine a** up in a tower," Paak sings in the first verse, referencing Rapunzel (via Genius). And not only is this woman beautiful, but she apparently has some great skills in the rink, too. "The way you move like you do / Ooh, it's like you do it for a livin' / Do a lil' spin, do it again."
In the second verse, Mars hilariously compares his crush to his favorite comfort food. "I can smell your sweet perfume / Mmm, you smell better than a barbecue." In the chorus, meanwhile, the two are hoping to slide into their crush's heart. "I'm tryna roll, I'm tryna ride / I'm tryna float, I'm tryna glide," Paak sings. "Skate to me baby / Slide your way on over," Mars continues.
In an interview with Apple Music, Mars explained why he thinks that "Skate" will be 2021's newest summer anthem. "I'm excited," he told Zane Lowe, (via Yahoo! News). "'Skate' being our second single, because the sun is out and I'm hoping everybody's outside, everybody's at the pool, at the beach, barbecuing, listen to some Silk Sonic." He added, "We wanted everyone to feel like they were floating and gliding, slipping and sliding. And we're very proud of this record."