The Real Meaning Behind Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak's 'Skate'

After taking the internet by storm with "Leave The Door Open" (and earning a spot on Barack Obama's respected summer playlist) Silk Sonic have dropped a catchy new single titled "Skate." The R&B super duo, comprised of Anderson.Paak and Bruno Mars, teased the song on July 28 via a special flyer. "You've been invited to Silk Sonic's Summertime Jam this Friday," the invite read. Then, on July 30, Mars and Paak dropped the video for "Skate," which sees them performing in the middle of a skating rink.

Fans quickly took to social media to share their excitement. "SILK SONIC DROPPED! WE CAN FINALLY LEAVE THE DOOR CLOSED!" one fan tweeted, referencing the group's debut single. "...so i need to find my rollerskates IMMEDIATELY to feel the full effects of this song," another joked. "All the beautiful Black women in Silk Sonic new video is just [chef kiss emoji]," a third fan commented. Meanwhile, others think the duo deserves a few Grammys for their work. "silk sonic about to win artist of the year, best group/duo, song of the year, album of the year, etc. it's going to be a SWEEP!" an excited fan wrote.

Although the release date is still unknown, Silk Sonic are expected to drop their album, "An Evening with Silk Sonic," sometime this year. And based on all the fans' reactions, the album may be worth the wait. So, what's "Skate" really about? Skate on down to find out!