What Really Caused Bob Odenkirk's On-Set Collapse

Bob Odenkirk scared fans when he collapsed on the set of "Better Call Saul" on July 28. TMZ reported at the time that Odenkirk was shooting with his castmates in New Mexico when he collapsed and was transported to the hospital immediately.

Bryan Cranston, who co-starred with Odenkirk on "Breaking Bad," updated fans on the actor's condition later that day, writing on Instagram, "He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet." Odenkirk's son, Nate, also did not reveal the cause for his dad's collapse when he updated the public on Twitter that "he's going to be okay," on the same day.

Now, two days after Odenkirk was admitted to the hospital, he has revealed what caused him to collapse on set. Keep reading to find out what he said and whether he'll be able to return to filming soon.