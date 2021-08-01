The Real Reason DWTS Alum Hayes Grier Got Arrested

Back in 2015, Hayes Grier made "Dancing with the Stars" history as the youngest male contestant to ever compete on the show when he was just 15 years old, per MeAww.

But Grier wasn't your typical child star. He, like Jake Paul, rose to fame on Vine, the late video-sharing app that you could call the grandfather of TikTok. Vine may have died, but Grier kept skyrocketing, moving to platforms like YouTube and Instagram. Grier currently has 5.6 million followers on Instagram, 3.6 million on Twitter, and more than 800,000 on YouTube. Grier also appeared on the first season of the Hulu show "Freakish," and his family had a streaming reality show, "Top Grier," for three seasons.

Now, Grier is in the news for a very different reason — and a very serious one at that. The 21-year-old rising star was arrested in North Carolina on July 30, per TMZ, and the reason will shock you.