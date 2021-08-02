The Heartbreaking Death Of Fetty Wap's Daughter

Fetty Wap's 4-year-old daughter, Lauren, has died, according to People magazine.

The rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, welcomed his daughter Lauren on February 7, 2017, according to The Sun. At the time, Fetty Wap was dating the child's mother, Turquoise, "an American dancer and music artist," whose real name is Lisa. Rumors that something was going on started about a week ago, when Fetty Wap dedicated his set at Rolling Loud to his daughter on July 25, according to NBC Chicago. At the time, fans were not sure which daughter Fetty Wap was referring to, or why he decided to dedicate his performance to her. A short while later, he took to his Instagram Story, writing "LoLo, daddy did that s*** for you last night baby girl," but he did not give any further information or details about what might have happened or the reason for his post. He added three emoji; a butterfly, a dove, and a red heart.

Speculation that something had happened to Lauren had been circulating for days, but her tragic death wasn't confirmed until July 31, when Turquoise confirmed the tragic news on Instagram. The child's cause of death has not yet been revealed. Scroll down to read Turquoise's heartbreaking Instagram caption.