The Barack Obama Birthday Party Controversy Explained

Former President Barack Obama has a milestone birthday coming up, and he's ready to celebrate in style. Obama is turning 60 on August 4th and is hosting a 500-person party with another 200 staff at his 7,000-square-foot mansion on Martha's Vineyard. The guest list includes famous faces like Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, and George Clooney among others, per The Hill.

Guests are required to be vaccinated and will be COVID tested upon arrival at the $12 million, 30-acre oceanfront property that the former commander-in-chief purchased with Michelle Obama in 2019. There will be a COVID coordinator to ensure guests are following protocol and the party will take place outside. Pearl Jam will perform at the party, and guests are being asked to "consider giving to programs that work to support boys and young men of color and their families here at home in the United States, empower adolescent girls around the world, and equip the next generation of emerging community leaders," per Axios.

So why is this party causing such controversy? Here's the deal.