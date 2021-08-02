The Real Reason David Harbour Is So Worried About Millie Bobby Brown

When "Stranger Things" hit Netflix back in 2016, it became an instant hit, and the young stars of the show were instant celebrities. For the grown-up actors like Wynona Ryder, who already had varying levels of fame when the show premiered, it was a career boost. But for the kids, it was all brand new. Especially for Millie Bobby Brown, who was just 12 years old at the time, per Elle UK, and a fan favorite from the jump. Her character, Eleven, was so intriguing, fans became instantly obsessed with her.

While it might look like fun to be a celebrity, Brown told Glamour UK in 2020 that it's actually made her life a lot harder. "I struggle with anxiety and in some ways, this has hindered it," she said. "When I'm having a bad day or I'm feeling very anxious, some things like when people say, 'Oh, you looked bad at this award show because you looked like this or you looked like that,' make me a little bit more anxious."

Being a teenager in the public eye cannot be easy and considering how child stars can crash and burn in Hollywood, her co-star, David Harbour is concerned about her well-being in the spotlight. Here's more on why he's worried.