Matt Damon's F-Slur Controversy Has Meghan McCain Seeing Red

Hopefully, Matt Damon doesn't run into Meghan McCain anytime soon, as his comments about the "F-slur" have set her off. In response to Damon's August 1 interview with The Times, McCain quote-tweeted "TODAY" and wrote, "How f*****g isolated and sheltered from reality are Hollywood people?!?"

If you're not sure why McCain — and many others are upset — let's recap. Damon revealed to The Times that up until recently, he used "the most taboo term for gay people," as the outlet described. "The word that my daughter calls the 'f-slur for a homosexual' was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application," Damon argued. However, his view changed when he used the term in a "joke" during a family dinner, which did not go over well with one of his daughters. She was apparently so upset that she "left the table" and "wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous." Since then, Damon no longer uses the term and now understands why the slur is offensive and harmful.

Of course, McCain was understandably upset as she has been a supporter of gay rights for years — keep reading for more details on her history with the LGBTQ community.