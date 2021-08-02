Matt Damon's F-Slur Controversy Has Meghan McCain Seeing Red
Hopefully, Matt Damon doesn't run into Meghan McCain anytime soon, as his comments about the "F-slur" have set her off. In response to Damon's August 1 interview with The Times, McCain quote-tweeted "TODAY" and wrote, "How f*****g isolated and sheltered from reality are Hollywood people?!?"
If you're not sure why McCain — and many others are upset — let's recap. Damon revealed to The Times that up until recently, he used "the most taboo term for gay people," as the outlet described. "The word that my daughter calls the 'f-slur for a homosexual' was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application," Damon argued. However, his view changed when he used the term in a "joke" during a family dinner, which did not go over well with one of his daughters. She was apparently so upset that she "left the table" and "wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous." Since then, Damon no longer uses the term and now understands why the slur is offensive and harmful.
Of course, McCain was understandably upset as she has been a supporter of gay rights for years — keep reading for more details on her history with the LGBTQ community.
Meghan McCain is a longtime supporter of gay rights
Meghan McCain has been using her status to support gay rights for years, including when her late father, Arizona Sen. John McCain, ran in 2008 for president, pushing Republicans to support marriage equality. "I think any anti-equality rhetoric will be lethal," she stated in 2015, according to Variety. McCain, who also is on the board of directors at GLAAD, continued, "I never wanted to live in an America where there are different rights for different citizens depending on who you love."
In April 2019, she got presented with the Harvey Milk Foundation's Lilla Watson Medal for her activism within the LGBTQ+ community, per Out. She seemed grateful for the recognition but surprised that she received the award. "I wanted to make sure they wanted to give me this award because I am a straight, cisgender, conservative woman," she said on an episode of "The View."
Still, some might argue McCain isn't the best ally as her husband, Ben Domenech, is the publisher of The Federalist, which has produced countless articles featuring anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. Either way, it's clear where McCain stands on the Matt Damon controversy.