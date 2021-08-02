Why Mike Wolfe's New Girlfriend Is Being Bullied Amid His Divorce

Prior to appearing on "Beauty and the Geek," Leticia Cline had worked as a model and went to school to become an accountant, per Cinema Blend. In addition to her modeling work, Leticia has several revenue streams. She helps run a bar called The Dive along with her sister and mother, and, according to her Instagram bio, she works as a journalist and a councilwoman. The job working on the city council in Cave City, Kentucky was the source of a lot of tension.

Around the same time that Leticia and Mike's relationship was made public in early July by the press, she made a lengthy Instagram post on July 11 that discussed bullying she had endured while working on the city council. "I've never been more bullied in my life than I have recently as a councilwoman," she wrote. "You'd think I'm living in the 1940's the way some of these men try and shut me up when I speak." The former model mentioned how her career had "evolved" over time, and that she would not succumb to bullying tactics.

On July 21, Leticia made another Instagram post where she discussed the "narrative" surrounding her life and the "scrutiny" that comes with being in the "public eye." She wrote, "I realized that not only did people have an expectation of who they think you are but to try and control the narrative they created for you is a waste of energy."