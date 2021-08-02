Ashley Judd Shares Health Update Six Months After Freak Accident

In February, Ashley Judd revealed she had a freak accident while hiking in a rainforest in Congo, shattering her leg. Judd recounted her experience in an Instagram Live with Nick Kristof of The New York Times. "There was a fallen tree on the path which I didn't see, and I had a very powerful stride going and I just fell over this tree," she said. "As I was breaking my leg, I knew it was being broken."

She told Kristof she was left on the ground for five hours, her leg "badly misshapen," while she "howl[ed] like a wild animal." It took more than two days before Judd was able to get treatment in a South African hospital.

Now, six months later, Judd is giving fans an update on her condition. Is her leg getting better, or have things taken a turn for the worse? Keep reading to find out.