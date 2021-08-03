What's Really Going On With Love Is Blind's Damian And Giannina?

Love may sometimes be blind, but Giannina Gibelli is seeing things clearly now. The reality star provided an update on where she and Damian Powers are at on August 2 — just days after the three-episode "Love is Bind: After the Alter ” reunion aired. "For the first time in like three years I feel like I don't have to keep some sort of my life private anymore," Giannina told Entertainment Tonight. The on/off couple met on Season 1 of "Love is Blind" in 2018 and even got engaged. But fans were left at a cliffhanger when they saw Damian dramatically ditch Giannina at the altar during the finale. Somehow, they worked things out and continued dating after the show, yet the relationship wasn't without complications.

In August 2020, Damian was spotted cozying up with Francesca Farago from "Too Hot to Handle." At the time, he clarified they were "not dating or romantically involved," as he was still with Giannina. "Over the past week, I have been in L.A. with my attorney, Alex Ion, pursuing new projects and business ventures. Francesca and I both share the same attorney," Powers told Entertainment Tonight. Giannina told ET that while she initially found it "funny" people thought Damian and Francesca were together, she did quietly question whether something was going on. "But, you know, always kind of keep your eyes, your wits about you. Because you never really know, I guess."

And considering Damian invited Francesca as his guest during "After the Alter," there may have been an element of truth in it.