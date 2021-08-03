Chris Evans' Latest Message To Lizzo Is Raising Eyebrows. Here's Why

Marvel and Lizzo fans, get ready for a "Lil Merica" coming soon. The singer joked that she was expecting a baby with none other than Captain America himself during a TikTok video last week. Lizzo said: "This is something I've been trying to keep really personal and private, just between me and the father of my child, but since we're airing out all the rumors today." The 33-year-old then theatrically backed away from the camera and cradled her belly... all to the dramatic sounds of the "Captain America" theme song. "'I've been sucking in. We're gonna have a little America!" While the idea of Chris Evans and Lizzo having a baby sounds "good as Hell," unfortunately it's all in response to a fan comment.

Proving she's just like us, Lizzo admitted on TikTok in April she drunkenly slid into the DMs of a certain celeb. Showing an inebriated emoji message to Evans, Lizzo said: "Don't drink and DM, kids ... for legal porpoises this is a joke," to which a fan commented: "Lizzo baby ... we know you're [pregnant] and we know it's Chris Evans' now spill the tea." Shortly after, the Grammy-winner revealed in an updated video that Evans responded with: "No shame in a drunk DM. God knows I've done worse on this app lol," alongside a facepalm emoji, perhaps in reference to when he accidentally shared an NSFW pic to his Instagram last year.

Now the Hollywood heavyweight has followed up on Lizzo's baby announcement with his own thoughts ... and his mom's!