Who Designed Queen Elizabeth's New Platinum Jubilee Emblem?
In 2022, Queen Elizabeth will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, which will mark her 70 years of service. Plans are already underway for several events that will span over the course of four days next June. According to Buckingham Palace, the queen will be feted with the Trooping The Colour to kick things off. Next, the traditional Lighting of Jubilee Beacons will take place. Then, there will be a church Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral.
The queen will then attend a horse race called Derby at Epsom Downs before the "Platinum Party at the Palace" begins. "The BBC will stage and broadcast a special live concert from Buckingham Palace that will bring together some of the world's biggest entertainment stars to celebrate the most significant and joyous moments from The Queen's seven decade reign," the palace reports.
On the last day of festivities, the queen will attend the Big Jubilee Lunch before watching the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the palace says. As the queen will be front and center at all of these events that are being held in honor of her 70-year reign, she will undoubtedly have a few special outfits — and accessories — to wear during the celebrations. In addition, an official emblem has been chosen that will be "featured prominently in the run up to and throughout the four-day celebrations," according to People magazine. Read on to find out who designed the new emblem.
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee emblem was created by a teenager
According to People magazine, a 19-year-old graphic design student by the name of Edward Roberts created Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee emblem. Roberts' computer-drawn design was chosen out of a "wide field of artists and illustrators ages 13–25 from all four nations of the United Kingdom," according to People. After finding out that his creation had been chosen, Roberts released a statement explaining what he made. "[I] wanted to give a modern twist to the iconic elements of St. Edward's Crown, and so I created a continuous line, which I felt was a fitting representation of The Queen's reign," Roberts said.
Roberts received high praise from Paul Thompson, Vice-Chancellor of the Royal College of Art, who was a judge on the panel, according to People. "This clean graphic design takes us on a simple line journey to create the crown and the number 70, beautifully capturing the continuous thread of Her Majesty The Queen's 70-year reign. Drawn on a computer, the ingenious emblem works across all scales and the flow of the line gives us a sense of a human touch behind the digital design process," Thompson said.
Roberts admitted that he was surprised to win. "I couldn't believe I'd won it really," he told BBC News. "I thought I had achieved something by getting to the top 100 so to even win it – I was over the moon," he added.