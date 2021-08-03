Who Designed Queen Elizabeth's New Platinum Jubilee Emblem?

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, which will mark her 70 years of service. Plans are already underway for several events that will span over the course of four days next June. According to Buckingham Palace, the queen will be feted with the Trooping The Colour to kick things off. Next, the traditional Lighting of Jubilee Beacons will take place. Then, there will be a church Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral.

The queen will then attend a horse race called Derby at Epsom Downs before the "Platinum Party at the Palace" begins. "The BBC will stage and broadcast a special live concert from Buckingham Palace that will bring together some of the world's biggest entertainment stars to celebrate the most significant and joyous moments from The Queen's seven decade reign," the palace reports.

On the last day of festivities, the queen will attend the Big Jubilee Lunch before watching the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the palace says. As the queen will be front and center at all of these events that are being held in honor of her 70-year reign, she will undoubtedly have a few special outfits — and accessories — to wear during the celebrations. In addition, an official emblem has been chosen that will be "featured prominently in the run up to and throughout the four-day celebrations," according to People magazine. Read on to find out who designed the new emblem.