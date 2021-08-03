Is Melinda Gates Going To Keep Bill Gates' Last Name?

On August 2, a judge officially approved Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' divorce. The divorce comes after nearly three decades of marriage and three children: son Rory John, 21, and daughters Jennifer Katharine, 25, and Phoebe Adele, 18. Although the divorce was only just officially approved, the Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist announced their split back in May in a joint statement posted to Twitter. "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the soon-to-be-ex-couple shared. "Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives." The Gateses made sure to add that they would continue to work together at their foundation and asked for space and privacy as they moved into the next phase of their lives.

The former couple founded the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000 to fight poverty, disease, and inequity around the world, and is now worth over $40 billion, according to People. They are both still committed to their project despite the divorce but have decided that in the case they are unable to work together amicably after the two years following their divorce, Melinda will step down.

As the couple decides how to divide their billion-dollar fortune, there's one other thing to be divided: their name. Keep reading to find out whether Melinda will keep her ex-husband's last name.