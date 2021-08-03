Where Did Prince William And Kate Middleton Enjoy A Staycation?

Over the years, Prince William and Kate Middleton have carved time out of their busy schedules to ensure that they get to enjoy some rest and relaxation, either as a couple, or as a family with their three children. Back in 2019, for example, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought their three kids along for a trip to Mustique, an island in the Caribbean, according to The Sun. The report indicated that the Cambridge family jetted off to the secluded island, and stayed in a pricey villa for two weeks. Kate's parents, Mike and Carole Middleton, were invited to come along, which afforded a nice break for the whole family — and some extra hands to help out with the kids!

In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic put a bit of a damper on William and Kate's travel plans, but they were still able to enjoy some time away from the hustle and bustle. The duke and duchess decided to stay somewhat local, but still managed to sneak away with their family. According to Vogue, the Cambridges vacationed in Tresco which is located in the Isles of Scilly off the coast of England. They reportedly stayed as a family at the Dolphin House, "a charming six-bedroom stone cottage with expansive views of the sea and the famed Round Island Lighthouse."

With the ongoing pandemic still a factor, William and Kate decided to take another trip close to home in 2021. Keep reading to find out where they enjoyed a staycation.