The Real Reason Greg Grippo Walked Off The Bachelorette

"I didn't know I was going to fall in love with you. I didn't know that. And I am in love with you. You just make me the happiest I've ever been. I see it with you. This is real to me," Greg confessed after the hometown date (via Entertainment Weekly). When Greg asked Katie what she was thinking about, she simply replied, "I just love looking at you." Greg was not pleased with Katie's response and began to doubt what the pair had, causing Katie to tell him "I've never felt like you've wanted to give up until right now," which only made him more upset.

"This whole entire time has felt like Katie to me, and that night, I was thinking that I was expressing my love to my future wife, and you didn't even feel it," Greg expressed. "You just completely dismissed it in my eyes." Katie then told him that he's always been No. 1 in her eyes, which aggravated Greg more. Despite Katie's best effort to convince him to stay, even chasing after him and telling him she felt "nothing but confidence" about him, he quit the show.

Just before the break-up aired on ABC, Katie shared a graphic on Instagram Story that read (via The Sun), "So you want to talk about gaslighting," implying that's what Greg had done to her. Tune in next week to see who she ends up with, if anyone!