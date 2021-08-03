The Real Reason Greg Grippo Walked Off The Bachelorette
Katie Thurston's season of "The Bachelorette" has been filled with tears, intimate moments, and self-exits. In last week's episode, fan-favorite Michael A. — the widowed father of 4-year-old James — left the show citing needing to go home and be with his son as the reason for his early departure. Katie invited Andrew S., another fan favorite, to come back on the show after eliminating him before the hometown dates, but he declined her offer.
Greg has been a front-runner on Season 17 since the beginning, which was filmed in its entirety at a New Mexico resort due to COVID-19. When he got the first one-on-one date, the two bonded over both having lost their fathers. Their connection was apparent early on, and Greg even got a second one-on-one date before some of the other contestants got their first. While their connection stayed strong up until the hometowns portion of the season, things took a turn for the worst after Katie met Greg's family. Read on to find out how everything went south.
Katie told Greg she felt like he was 'giving up'
"I didn't know I was going to fall in love with you. I didn't know that. And I am in love with you. You just make me the happiest I've ever been. I see it with you. This is real to me," Greg confessed after the hometown date (via Entertainment Weekly). When Greg asked Katie what she was thinking about, she simply replied, "I just love looking at you." Greg was not pleased with Katie's response and began to doubt what the pair had, causing Katie to tell him "I've never felt like you've wanted to give up until right now," which only made him more upset.
"This whole entire time has felt like Katie to me, and that night, I was thinking that I was expressing my love to my future wife, and you didn't even feel it," Greg expressed. "You just completely dismissed it in my eyes." Katie then told him that he's always been No. 1 in her eyes, which aggravated Greg more. Despite Katie's best effort to convince him to stay, even chasing after him and telling him she felt "nothing but confidence" about him, he quit the show.
Just before the break-up aired on ABC, Katie shared a graphic on Instagram Story that read (via The Sun), "So you want to talk about gaslighting," implying that's what Greg had done to her. Tune in next week to see who she ends up with, if anyone!