What We Know About Katie Thurston's 'Transformative' Conversation On The Bachelorette
Katie Thurston's "Bachelorette" season is already unlike no other before it, and not just because it's the first season ever without host Chris Harrison. Much like fans saw of her during her time on "The Bachelor," Katie is a very modern Bachelorette. She's open, confident, sex positive, and, per an interview on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, ready to have really deep and "transformative" conversations with her men.
On June 15, just after the second episode of her season, Katie teased that there are some good talks to come with her contestants. "The upcoming episode is gonna be a pretty important conversation and I don't think it's really been highlighted before in this way. And I say that because it's a conversation that I want Bachelor Nation to join in on. It's a very important one for men and women to go through and understand, so I'm just really, really excited to have that opportunity to share because I got to do that with the men and it really made a difference," she said.
While she didn't mention what exactly the convo is about, it sounds like it's one worth having on national television.
Katie took control of her season
Katie Thurston added on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that the conversation even surprised her and we all know that she's open to talking about literally anything. "I will say this. Again I never expect anything, so going through this date, I didn't know this conversation was gonna happen. Just in my heart I was like this is the time to share it and it surprised everybody, including myself, and it really was transformative for me on my journey and really bonded me with those men who were there," Katie said. Is the suspense killing you, too? Same, same.
Even just a handful of episodes in, Katie's "Bachelorette" season definitely seems promising. Although it's not easy for her to watch it all back. "I will say Im happy, but I will also say watching me back is triggering at times." she added on the podcast. Good things are to come, though, per Us Weekly. A source told the outlet, "Katie was in control and made sure the men she wanted were there and the men she wasn't interested in, she sent packing." Apparently the season went so smoothly, they even wrapped filming a "week ahead of schedule."
You gotta love a Bachelorette who knows what she wants and isn't afraid to talk about it, either.