What We Know About Katie Thurston's 'Transformative' Conversation On The Bachelorette

Katie Thurston's "Bachelorette" season is already unlike no other before it, and not just because it's the first season ever without host Chris Harrison. Much like fans saw of her during her time on "The Bachelor," Katie is a very modern Bachelorette. She's open, confident, sex positive, and, per an interview on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, ready to have really deep and "transformative" conversations with her men.

On June 15, just after the second episode of her season, Katie teased that there are some good talks to come with her contestants. "The upcoming episode is gonna be a pretty important conversation and I don't think it's really been highlighted before in this way. And I say that because it's a conversation that I want Bachelor Nation to join in on. It's a very important one for men and women to go through and understand, so I'm just really, really excited to have that opportunity to share because I got to do that with the men and it really made a difference," she said.

While she didn't mention what exactly the convo is about, it sounds like it's one worth having on national television.



