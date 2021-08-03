Jennifer Aniston Has Something To Say About Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Aniston is no stranger to posing on the red carpet, but it seems like she thinks she has a thing or two to learn from fellow actor Jennifer Lopez.

Aniston has dazzled at events and made plenty of headlines during the 2020 award season when she ran into ex-husband Brad Pitt. Although the former couple is amicable during run-ins, when it happens, it still sends the internet into a frenzy. When asked how she felt about it during the 2020 SAG Awards, she had the best answer: "It's hysterical, but what else are they gonna talk about," she told ET Online.

Although she has a sunny disposition, there were times when Aniston has had no interest in walking the carpet, according to an August 2020 interview with the Los Angeles Times. "There have been moments — not to that level of hysteria — but moments of 'I don't want to f*****g go here,' 'I don't want to walk out onto the carpet' ... 'I don't want to be seen,' 'I don't want to be looked at and everyone's going to be talking about me and judging me' ... that's real," she said. And we get that!

Despite her views on walking the carpet, Aniston is in awe of how someone else does it — J-Lo. Keep reading for more details.