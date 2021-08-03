Jennifer Aniston Has Something To Say About Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Aniston is no stranger to posing on the red carpet, but it seems like she thinks she has a thing or two to learn from fellow actor Jennifer Lopez.
Aniston has dazzled at events and made plenty of headlines during the 2020 award season when she ran into ex-husband Brad Pitt. Although the former couple is amicable during run-ins, when it happens, it still sends the internet into a frenzy. When asked how she felt about it during the 2020 SAG Awards, she had the best answer: "It's hysterical, but what else are they gonna talk about," she told ET Online.
Although she has a sunny disposition, there were times when Aniston has had no interest in walking the carpet, according to an August 2020 interview with the Los Angeles Times. "There have been moments — not to that level of hysteria — but moments of 'I don't want to f*****g go here,' 'I don't want to walk out onto the carpet' ... 'I don't want to be seen,' 'I don't want to be looked at and everyone's going to be talking about me and judging me' ... that's real," she said. And we get that!
Despite her views on walking the carpet, Aniston is in awe of how someone else does it — J-Lo. Keep reading for more details.
Jennifer Aniston has some thoughts on Jennifer Lopez's red carpet skills
Jennifer Aniston thinks Jennifer Lopez is a pro when it comes to posing on the red carpet, according to her September cover story with In Style. Aniston said the singer "masters the red carpet," adding, "I want to know what gives her the look like she's about to be seething It's amazing. She's almost stuck getting mad at somebody, but she's just so gorgeous," she gushed. "She's like, 'I can't believe I'm standing here.' But I don't think she's trying; she fell out of bed that way. She's a performer." Aniston definitely isn't wrong!
Although Aniston has posed on the red carpet for countless events throughout her career, it doesn't always come naturally. "[How you pose] depends on your stylist because they go, 'Never do this! Always do this!' I'm like, 'Well, that feels weird,'" she said. "I don't know how to stand on a red carpet, but you do the best you can." However, spotting familiar camerapeople makes the experience less daunting, since she's known many of them for "a long time," as she added. "If I'm having an honest interaction with someone, it makes it easier," she said.