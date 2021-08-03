James Corden's Role In The New Cinderella Movie Sets Twitter Ablaze

The extended trailer to the much anticipated "Cinderella" movie starring pop singer Camila Cabello released August 3, and fans had plenty to say about it.

The Amazon adaptation of the Disney classic follows a modern Cinderella as her dreams shift from the typical prince charming to a business of her own. In the trailer, fans get a look into Cabello's version of the iconic Disney princess directed by Kay Cannon (via The Hollywood Reporter). The new teaser reveals Cinderella living in the basement of her stepmother's home, pursuing her dreams of starting her fashion line Dresses by Ella. Billy Porter brings a modern twist as the Fairy Godmother who leads Cinderella to the ball, only for the princess to find true love could come in the way of her own dreams.

"It was one of those things that felt like God handcrafted it for me and was, like, 'Here you go,'" the former Fifth Harmony singer told Variety about her lead role. "I just couldn't say no. It's honestly a dream for me. And also a little bit terrifying." The singer went on to say that her version of "Cinderella" was "funny," "new," and "more empowered."

The new movie, however, isn't sitting well with a few Twitter users who caused a stir after realizing James Corden was cast in the film.