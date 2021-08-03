Khloé Kardashian Might Be Expanding Her Family. But It's Not What You Think

Khloé Kardashian is ready for another addition to her family, but she's not talking about baby No. 2. She might be adding a cat to her brood once she and daughter True are settled in their new home.

"I know a dog would be a great addition to our home. Buttttt Miss True has a love for cats and wants a cat. I have never owned a cat before. I don't know anything about cats. I've been researching for weeks (literally)," she tweeted. Khloé added in a previous tweet that Kardashian family dog Gabbana died when she was six months pregnant and she was not ready for another "fur baby." Three years later, the time now feels right.

However, Khloé does not seem too thrilled about a cat and had no success in convincing True to get a dog instead. "I wish True was old enough so I can tell her she's allergic to cats. My mom told me that my entire childhood. I never questioned it. Genius move!!" she tweeted. Still, Khloé hopes that having the kitten around the time they move will make the experience a bit smoother for True.

