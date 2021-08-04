Britney Spears' Account Of Getting Locked In A Bathroom Is Raising Eyebrows

Britney Spears is in Maui, Hawaii, with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, for the second time this summer. While enjoying another getaway to her favorite vacation spot, Spears has shared some of her trip with her followers on Instagram. On August 3, Spears shared some photos and videos of her with a local pig on Instagram, saying that spending time with the "peaceful pig" was therapeutic. In another Instagram post, Spears shared some photos of her in swimwear, and gave a free plug to Target for the company's "bomb" bikinis. However, it was the very first post of the night that is raising eyebrows.

Spears posted a picture of a wooden door on Instagram. The door, slightly ajar, was the focal point for a lengthy Instagram caption in which Spears revealed that she ended up accidentally locking herself in the bathroom when she decided to take a bath at 2 o'clock in the morning. "I got a new scented lotion from Victoria's Secret and I wanted to wear it because it helps me sleep better," Spears explained. "I went to the bathroom and looked at my leftover coffee from earlier in the morning and said 'gross' but didn't throw it away and then I looked for my face wash but couldn't find it anywhere," she added. Spears went on to say that she spent "about 15 minutes" looking for her face wash when she thought it was "probably in the other bathroom," but what happened next has people talking. Read on for more.