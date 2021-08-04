Will This Be Meghan And Harry's Hollywood Debut?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently taking some time off of work after welcoming their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have quite a few things lined up when it comes to projects, and are expected to have a big 2022. For starters, Harry announced that he's writing his first memoir. On the Archewell website, the duke explained that he plans on sharing his story "not as the prince [he] was born but as the man [he has] become." Meanwhile, Meghan got the green light for a television project that she'd been working on. According to Deadline, the duchess will be a big part of an animated series titled "Pearl," that is slated for release on Netflix. Meghan will serve as executive producer for the series, which will feature a behind-the-scenes cast of talent from David Furnish to filmmaker Liz Garbus.

And while all of this is going on, Harry and Meghan are still adjusting to life in California, having moved out of the UK in early 2020. In their March 7 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan stressed their desire for a life that was not only out of the spotlight, but one that was dictated by their own wants and desires. And so, they traded in the royal family for Hollywood — and they may be on the verge of their official debut as a celebrity couple. Read on for more.