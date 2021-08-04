The Perfect Advice The Original Blue's Clues Hosts Gave Josh Dela Cruz - Exclusive

Long before Josh Dela Cruz was tapped to host "Blue's Clues & You!" he was a viewer of the original "Blue's Clues," watching OG host Steve Burns and his successor Donovan Patton (who played Joe). "Watching them really, really helped inform me on how to approach this," he told Nicki Swift. "When I went into my audition, I remember that Steve Burns surprised me while I was there for my screen test. The director came up and gave me notes. I knew there were people sitting out of view. I just didn't think it would be Steve."

Dela Cruz continued, "And he walked away and [the director] was like, 'Oh, Steve, do you have any notes for Josh?'" That's when it all clicked. "When I put two and two together, I got so nervous, because the guy that created the role and that created the thing that I'm trying to do is watching me," he said.

"As soon as he opened his mouth, I felt important," he explained. "I realized, 'Oh, you know how to do this.' You talk to the kid at home the way you would want to be talked to by anyone — with respect, with kindness, with understanding. Don't be afraid to ask for help, because that's essentially my job. My job is to ask for help, which has been a really, really wonderful practice, because you can't do everything on your own. ... You need the help of other people and who better than the kid at home who is the expert at everything, from counting to colors to feelings?"