What We Know About Jesy Nelson's First Solo Single

Jesy Nelson rose to fame as one-fourth of the British girl group Little Mix, who achieved global success and sold over 60 million records. However, due to personal reasons, Nelson put herself first and revealed in December 2020 that she would be leaving the band nine years after winning "The X Factor" in the U.K.

As previously reported by BBC, Nelson broke the news via an Instagram post that has now been deleted. "I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard," she said, adding, "I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy." The remaining members of Little Mix — Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock — respected Nelson's decision to leave and stated on Twitter they are "fully supportive" of their friend.

According to Music Business Worldwide, Nelson signed a solo record deal with Polydor Records five months after quitting Little Mix. With that being said, it appears the "No More Sad Songs" hitmaker is ready to release her first-ever single without her former bandmates. Keep reading to find out more.