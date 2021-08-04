The Tragic Death Of Priscilla Presley's Mother

Tributes have been flowing in! Priscilla Presley's mother, Anna Lillian Iversen, has died at the age of 95. Priscilla shared the news of her mother's death on Instagram in an emotional post on August 3, 2021. "I am heartbroken. My beautiful mother passed today. She was the light of our lives," Priscilla wrote alongside a picture of her late mom. "She never wanted any attention on herself. Her children were her everything. May you Rest In Peace mom. You will always be with us."

Other family members grieved, too. Riley Keough, who is Priscilla's granddaughter, paid tributes to Iversen on Instagram. "We lost our beautiful Nana this morning," she captioned a picture of her great grandmother along with her great grandfather, Paul Beaulieu. The throwback picture also had a young Priscilla standing next to them. "She was an incredible woman and mother," she added. "Rest In Peace nana."

Iversen lived a long life, but what does her death mean for the family?