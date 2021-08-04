The TV Show Joke About Selena Gomez's Surgery That Has Her Seeing Red

Selena Gomez revealed in 2015 that she had taken time off from her singing career and checked into a rehab center the year prior as a result of her lupus diagnosis, an autoimmune disease which causes one's immune system to attack healthy tissue and organs. Her rehab stint was about undergoing chemotherapy, she told Billboard.

In 2017, the "Can't Keep My Hands to Myself" singer revealed on her Instagram account that she'd undergone a kidney transplant as a result of lupus. "So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering," she wrote at the time. "It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you." She also divulged that it was her friend Francia Raisa who had donated her kidney to the "Good For You" singer. "She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed," Gomez penned.

Since her diagnosis, Gomez has set up the Selena Gomez Lupus Research Fund to help raise money for research and spread awareness about the disease. But for all of the awareness Gomez's diagnosis and surgery raised, several TV shows still made offensive jokes about the actor-singer's condition. And she just fired back at the latest one.