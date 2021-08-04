Sister Wives Star Kody Brown Catches Heat For New Career Venture

"Sister Wives" star Kody Brown can add a new job to his resume — he's now on Cameo! He seemed excited to announce the news, writing via Twitter on Aug. 3, "Hey everybody, I'm on CAMEO!" For $60, you can have the TLC star send you a happy birthday message, words of encouragement, or whatever else crosses your mind.

There's nothing wrong with diversifying your income stream, but not everyone is thrilled over his new career venture. Critics took him to task on Twitter as one wrote, "I think you should get a real job instead of begging for money. You got yourself into this when you ordered the stupid move from Vegas. Dig yourself out by yourself." Another seemed to question how he treated his wives, adding, "If you have time to do this you probably then have time to actually be a husband to your first wife #shameful." One critic chimed in with, "Is this how your wife's (except Robyn) get ahold of you??"

Kody is clearly dealing with some backlash, which arguably isn't surprising as he is not exactly famous for his money management skills — keep reading for more details about what we mean.