Christina Haack Claps Back At Her Haters

The year got off to a bad start for HGTV fans when news broke that Christina Haack and her husband, Ant Anstead, had filed for divorce less than a year after saying "I do" and shortly after welcoming their son. These days, Christina and Ant seem to be on good terms. They've both moved on (Ant is reportedly getting serious with Renée Zellweger), have a custody plan in place for their son, and have already settled the often messy process of splitting their (very fancy) assets.

As a full-blown reality star, this isn't Christina's first time dealing with a breakup in the public eye. Before she was married to Ant, she was married to her "Flip or Flop" co-host Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two children. Therefore, the pressure of breaking up and making up in front of the whole world might be why Christina is so private about her current relationship with Austin-based realtor Josh Hall.

In the past, when sharing pictures of him on her social media, Christina has turned off the comments so as not to face criticism from her fans — but not anymore. Read on to find out how Christina is taking control of her love life.