What Will Christina Haack Get In Her Divorce From Ant Anstead?

After months of deliberation, Christina Haack and Ant Anstead finalized their divorce last month. They will split custody of their young son, per TMZ, and the site notes that they have split their assets. So, who gets what?

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Christina will walk away with four properties in California and an additional property in Tennessee. On top of the five properties, Haack maintained ownership of a Range Rover, a Bentley, and her wedding ring. As for her ex, Ant didn't get any of their shared houses, but he did clean up in the vehicle department (he is the host of a car show, after all). Christina agreed to let Ant keep a Range Rover, a Land Rover, and a Lotus Type 62. He will also maintain ownership of an Alfa Romeo Tipo, 1958 Porsche, Ford Mustang, and a Comet.

In addition to separate assets, the former spouses have already moved on romantically. As we mentioned above, Ant is currently linked to Renée Zellweger. For her part, Christina is now dating an Austin-based realtor named Joshua Hall, per People. Maybe there's a new show — or two — in the works?