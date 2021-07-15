What Will Christina Haack Get In Her Divorce From Ant Anstead?
The allure of HGTV lies in the idea that you can take a crappy house and turn it into something beautiful. In all the shows featured on the home improvement network, the bulk of the drama always seems to come from budgeting issues and rarely from an interpersonal problem. That's why it was so jarring for HGTV fans to learn that it was trouble in paradise for Christina Haack and Ant Anstead.
Christina is an HGTV star who was once married to her former "Flip or Flop" co-host Tarek El Moussa. In 2018, she married Anstead, who isn't on HGTV, but hosts "Wheeler Dealers" on the Discovery Channel. The couple filed for divorce less than a year after tying the knot, and only a few months after welcoming their son. Today, they are reportedly well on the way to co-parenting amicably and have both moved on. Rumor has it Ant is even dating Renée Zellweger, per Us Weekly.
The former couple officially closed the chapter on their brief marriage in June when they finalized their divorce. Seeing as Christina made a name for herself dealing with property, the question on everyone's minds is who kept what in the split. Here's what we know now.
Christina walked away with a lot of property
After months of deliberation, Christina Haack and Ant Anstead finalized their divorce last month. They will split custody of their young son, per TMZ, and the site notes that they have split their assets. So, who gets what?
According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Christina will walk away with four properties in California and an additional property in Tennessee. On top of the five properties, Haack maintained ownership of a Range Rover, a Bentley, and her wedding ring. As for her ex, Ant didn't get any of their shared houses, but he did clean up in the vehicle department (he is the host of a car show, after all). Christina agreed to let Ant keep a Range Rover, a Land Rover, and a Lotus Type 62. He will also maintain ownership of an Alfa Romeo Tipo, 1958 Porsche, Ford Mustang, and a Comet.
In addition to separate assets, the former spouses have already moved on romantically. As we mentioned above, Ant is currently linked to Renée Zellweger. For her part, Christina is now dating an Austin-based realtor named Joshua Hall, per People. Maybe there's a new show — or two — in the works?