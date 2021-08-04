The Real Reason Blake Shelton Didn't Invite His Famous Friends To His Wedding

In an interview with SiriusXM's Storme Warren on August 1, Blake Shelton revealed that he and Stefani have heard an earful from friends who weren't invited to the 40-family member wedding (via People) in early July. "I've had awkward conversations with so many of my friends. 'Oh, oh, yeah. I read about that. How was that?' Listen, we kept it small, get over it," Shelton said, before quipping, "That's not about you. So, there's a lot of them."

Among the "them" previously mentioned (those who weren't invited) was Adam Levine, Shelton's best pal and rival judge on "The Voice." Shelton didn't offer a reason for Levine's absence, but a source told People that the wedding was picture-perfect. "It was everything they wanted: family, friends, dancing, the beauty and familiarity of the Oklahoma surroundings, and lots of love and laughter. It couldn't have been better."

As for where Shelton and Stefani went for their honeymoon? Shelton told Warren that they stayed at home after their wedding, but still want to plan a trip in the future. "We're probably going to — we did have some time after the wedding, just she and I — but we just wanted something calm for a minute and not to run off and do something else," Shelton explained to SiriusXM. "So, we just stayed in Oklahoma."

It seems like Shelton and Stefani want just that; something calm.