The Real Reason Blake Shelton Didn't Invite His Famous Friends To His Wedding
Blake Shelton has no regrets about his small guest list for his wedding to Gwen Stefani. The couple first met on the set of "The Voice" in 2014 where they both were judges. Although Shelton and Stefani were married to other people at the time (Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale, respectively), they got together after they both got divorced and have been inseparable since, collaborating on music, performing "Hotline Bling" together, and travelling together, according to Entertainment Tonight. The "Austin" crooner married Gwen Stefani on July 3 at his home in Tishomingo, Okla., after six years of dating, per People. Shelton's bud and host of "The Voice," Carson Daly, officiated the wedding. Yay!
While their wedding was a happy affair (with Stefani changing into two different wedding dresses), involving their closest friends and family, there were a lot of people who were unhappy about not being invited to the festivities. Find out why Shelton and Stefani did not invite their famous friends to their wedding below.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's choice lead to some 'awkward conversations'
In an interview with SiriusXM's Storme Warren on August 1, Blake Shelton revealed that he and Stefani have heard an earful from friends who weren't invited to the 40-family member wedding (via People) in early July. "I've had awkward conversations with so many of my friends. 'Oh, oh, yeah. I read about that. How was that?' Listen, we kept it small, get over it," Shelton said, before quipping, "That's not about you. So, there's a lot of them."
Among the "them" previously mentioned (those who weren't invited) was Adam Levine, Shelton's best pal and rival judge on "The Voice." Shelton didn't offer a reason for Levine's absence, but a source told People that the wedding was picture-perfect. "It was everything they wanted: family, friends, dancing, the beauty and familiarity of the Oklahoma surroundings, and lots of love and laughter. It couldn't have been better."
As for where Shelton and Stefani went for their honeymoon? Shelton told Warren that they stayed at home after their wedding, but still want to plan a trip in the future. "We're probably going to — we did have some time after the wedding, just she and I — but we just wanted something calm for a minute and not to run off and do something else," Shelton explained to SiriusXM. "So, we just stayed in Oklahoma."
It seems like Shelton and Stefani want just that; something calm.