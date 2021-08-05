Karen Gravano Gets Candid On The Lesser Known Side Of Mafia Life - Exclusive

If one thing is clear, Karen Gravano's life is nothing like what you see in the movies. The former "Mob Wives" star has dedicated her career to dispelling misconceptions about the mafia, and she's an expert. Her father, Sammy "the Bull" Gravano, was a notorious underboss in the Gambino crime family. Back in the '90s, he cut a deal with the FBI after confessing his involvement in 19 murders (including the infamous 1985 hit on Paul Castellano), and with his witness testimony, the feds were able to put John Gotti behind bars for life.

In Season 2 of MTV's "Families of the Mafia," Karen (who serves as executive producer) hopes to pull back the curtain on the real life of those who are, as the pop culture trope goes, "connected." Spoiler alert: it's not what you might think. Historically, pop culture hasn't afforded mobsters very much nuance, floating the idea of a glamorous lifestyle marred by rampant murder. We've all seen "The Godfather." We've all met at least one college student with an unframed "Scarface" poster in their dorm room. We're all familiar with the stereotype of Italian-Americans from the New York tri-state area, the thing that raised controversy for "Made In Staten Island."

While Karen is the first person to admit her childhood had some of the glitz and glamour we see in movies — at least, until it didn't — she's also the first person to admit that the media's depiction is lacking. So, what does it miss?