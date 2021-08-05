How Much Money Ariana Grande And Justin Bieber's 'Stuck With U' Really Raised
Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber joined forces in May 2020 on the charity single "Stuck with U" as they announced their major collaboration for good. The two confirmed they'd donate the net proceeds from the track to the First Responders Children's Foundation, funding "grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving on the front lines during the global pandemic" (via Billboard).
The song — which the two co-wrote with a group including Scooter Braun — went on to become a massive hit around the world and resonated with many due to its touching lyrics, which many fans related to during the difficult time of being cut off from loved ones as the coronavirus pandemic took hold around the world.
Grande shared how "excited" she was to team up with the Canadian superstar and give back, saying in a statement that she and Bieber wanted to "make a big difference" with the song, hoping it would uplift fans and make them "feel happy." As for Bieber, he praised the "selfless, tireless and amazing work that doctors, nurses and healthcare providers give to the world every day" and pointed out that it was highlighted more than ever during the very difficult time. "It is our hope we can lend our voices to raise awareness and give much-needed support for them and their families."
But how much money did Grande and Bieber actually donate from their duet? Read on to find out.
Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber donated millions to charity from 'Stuck with U'
Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber certainly fulfilled their promise to make a difference, as their collaboration "Stuck with U" raised $3.5 million for the First Responders Children's Foundation as of August 2021 (per Billboard). The cash will be used to help out in a number of different areas, including helping those who need temporary housing due to coronavirus-related quarantine, playing for scholarships, and funding the funerals of first responders and family members who died due to the pandemic.
Every cent made from streams of the song and its sales went to the foundation, so it's probably not too surprising that the two were able to donate a seven-figure sum. "Stuck With U" was hugely popular across the globe, including being certified Gold in the U.K. for sales of more than 400,000, as well as going Platinum twice in Canada where it's sold over 160,000 copies. In the U.S., the song hit the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, with Billboard reporting it sold 108,000 downloads in its first week of release.
Grande in particular has continued to use her platform to raise awareness amid the pandemic. On August 1, she shared a selfie on Instagram that showed her wearing a face mask alongside what she described as "a gentle reminder" to her followers "to please get [their] vaccines if [they] are eligible."
We sure love seeing our favorite stars giving back in such a major way!