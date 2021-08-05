How Much Money Ariana Grande And Justin Bieber's 'Stuck With U' Really Raised

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber joined forces in May 2020 on the charity single "Stuck with U" as they announced their major collaboration for good. The two confirmed they'd donate the net proceeds from the track to the First Responders Children's Foundation, funding "grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving on the front lines during the global pandemic" (via Billboard).

The song — which the two co-wrote with a group including Scooter Braun — went on to become a massive hit around the world and resonated with many due to its touching lyrics, which many fans related to during the difficult time of being cut off from loved ones as the coronavirus pandemic took hold around the world.

Grande shared how "excited" she was to team up with the Canadian superstar and give back, saying in a statement that she and Bieber wanted to "make a big difference" with the song, hoping it would uplift fans and make them "feel happy." As for Bieber, he praised the "selfless, tireless and amazing work that doctors, nurses and healthcare providers give to the world every day" and pointed out that it was highlighted more than ever during the very difficult time. "It is our hope we can lend our voices to raise awareness and give much-needed support for them and their families."

But how much money did Grande and Bieber actually donate from their duet? Read on to find out.