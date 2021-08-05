How Much Was Bobby Eaton Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Wrestling legend "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton died on August 4, leaving behind quite a legacy and four decades in the ring, according to Sports Illustrated. He was 62. Eaton was known as one-half of the Midnight Express tag team, along with his long-time partner Dennis Condrey, and their manager Jim Cornette. The duo originally teamed together in 1983, and throughout the '80s, had an iconic feud with the tag team Rock n' Roll Express. Eaton believed his talents were best used with a partner. "I can come up with good ideas in a tag match, but I suck at singles matches," he told Kayfabe Memories.

The wrestler's sister, Debbie Eaton Lewis, announced her brother's death in a Facebook post. "I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby Eaton passed away last night," she wrote (via Bleacher Report). After the news broke, many members of the wrestling world mourned Eaton's death. "So sad and sorry to hear about my close friend and one of the all time greats, Bobby Eaton!" wrestling icon Ric Flair tweeted. "My heart goes out to the family, friends, and fans of Bobby Eaton. One of a kind talent whose skill in the ring made it look so real," former WCW senior vice president Eric Bischoff wrote.

The tag team legend got his start in the business setting up wrestling rings at only 13 years old, per DDT Digest. Keep reading to see how lucrative his decades-spanning career was.