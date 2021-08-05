Britney Spears Clears The Air On How She's Doing Ahead Of Next Court Hearing

During Britney Spears last court hearing on July 14, the pop star was granted permission by Los Angeles Supreme Court Judge Brenda Penny to hire her own attorney, according to NPR. Spears went ahead and brought on Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, according to Page Six. Within two weeks of being hired, Rosengart filed a petition in court, requesting that Spears' father, Jamie Spears, be removed and replaced as the conservator of her estate — a role he has held since 2008 — according to NBC News.

Britney's case is set to head back to court at the end of September, but on August 5, TMZ reported that Rosengart has filed to move that hearing to August. The reason? Britney wants her father removed as soon as possible. In his court documents, Rosengart told Judge Penny that his client is "traumatized" and "[losing] sleep."

In the meantime, Britney has been able to escape to Maui, Hawaii, twice this summer, in between court hearings for her conservatorship case. And while she continues to stay active on social media, Rosengart's latest court filing had many wondering just how Britney has been feeling. Just hours after TMZ reported Rosengart's latest court move, Britney spoke out, letting her fans in on how she's doing while everything is going on. Keep reading to find out what she had to say.