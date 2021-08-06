How Ryan Reynolds Stands To Make Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars From A Business Deal

Ryan Reynolds obviously found fame as an actor thanks to films like "Van Wilder," "The Proposal," "Pokémon Detective Pikachu," and, of course, the "Deadpool" movies. While each film surely provides him with a sizable paycheck which has helped him build up quite a formidable fortune and affords him an enviably lavish lifestyle, he also happens to make a lot of money outside of acting.

In fact, in August 2020, People reported that Reynolds was set to enjoy a major payday thanks to the fact that he was selling his Aviation American Gin brand. Handing it over to a European company that makes beverages, the deal was thought to be in the range of a whopping $610 million. In response to the lucrative development, the star apparently changed his email message to say sorry to everyone he had (we're sure with his signature sense of humor) told "'to go f**k themselves...' after learning how much money he would make in the sale."

We had to wonder what Reynolds is saying now that he's set to bring in another fortune in a big business deal. Here's what we found.