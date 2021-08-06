Why Aaron Carter Will Be Fully Nude For His Next Job

The sad story of former child star Aaron Carter isn't getting any cheerier. The "I Want Candy" singer is making headlines after the media learned Carter would be fully nude for his next job.

Aaron rose to fame by age ten and earned over $200 million before he was even 18 (though much of it was spent by his parents). After Aaron's career went south, he was left with barely any, and his life spiraled out of control. In 2019, CNN reported that former pop star struggled with multiple personality disorders, schizophrenia, acute anxiety, and manic depression.

Since 2019, Aaron has launched some serious allegations against his family and especially at his brother Nick Carter, who became a star as one of the Backstreet Boys. According to The Mirror, Aaron's older brother Nick, and Aaron's twin sister Angel, filed a restraining order against him in 2019. The claims by his siblings were ugly. In September 2019, Nick tweeted, "In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family." Well, keep reading to find out why Aaron will be fully nude for his next job.