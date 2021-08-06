What Justin Bieber Wants The Media To Stop Doing

It looks like Justin Bieber has a bone to pick with the media after accusing them of failing to catch his good side. The "Peaches" singer took to his Instagram Stories on August 4 to slam publications at large for continuing to use images from when he was suffering from Lyme disease in 2019, per Page Six.

"I'm still in shock we are still using these photos of me, I'm telling you media wants to pick bad photos of me to make it look like I'm not okay," Bieber wrote on a screenshot of a news report with a photo of him looking scruffier than we're used to. "There have been countless photoshoots and [opportunities] for media to pick up other photos but they still run with this one to make me look sick and unwell, it's not right," he added.

Just last year, the artist opened up about his Lyme disease diagnosis in his docuseries, "Justin Bieber: Seasons," and explained how the condition affected his appearance. "While a lot of people kept saying [Bieber] looks like s–t, on meth, etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease," he wrote on social media at the time, per Page Six. He also shared that he had "a serious case of chronic mono" that affected his "skin, brain function, energy, and overall health." Keep scrolling to see what else Bieber has to say about the media using photos from the tough period in his life.