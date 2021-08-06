Should Jake Gyllenhaal Be Worried About Red (Taylor's Version)?

Taylor Swift released the tracklist for her upcoming album "Red (Taylor's Version)" on August 6, but fans are laser-focused on the 10-minute version of "All Too Well," the song reportedly about her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal.

The song was originally five minutes long on the original "Red" album," but this time around, fans are wondering if the actor can handle this extended version. One fan joked on Twitter that "that man is going into the witness protection program on November 19th and we're never hearing from him ever again." Another added, "Jake Gyllenhaal are u like... ready?" One Swiftie penned, "Jake Gyllenhaal better find a bomb shelter to live in indefinitely and he better do it quick. Vault tracks are approaching." Maybe Gyllenhaal is going to have to listen to the Swifties!

As fans continue to swoon over theories on Twitter, some might be curious about the meaning of "All Too Well." Keep reading for more details.